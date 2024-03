Tate Aggies Tennis Boys and Girls Defeat Escambia Gators

The Tate Aggies tennis boys and girls teams both defeated the Escambia Gators this week.

The boys were victorious 7-0, and the girls won 5-2 at Escambia.

The boys record improves to 6-1 so far for the season, and the girls are now 4-3.

Up next, the Tate varsity will be at Navarre Thursday.

