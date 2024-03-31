Northview Chiefs Beat Catholic 14-0

March 8, 2024

The Northview Lady Chiefs defeated Catholic 14-0 in five innings Thursday night in Pensacola.

Jamison Gilman earned the win for Northview, pitching five innings while giving up two hits and no runs while striking out eight and walking just two.

At the plate, Riley Brooks went 3-4 for Northview, including a triple in the fifth inning, a double in the first and a single in the fourth. Daviona Randolph and Kylee Lanham both drove in three runs for the Chiefs, and Makayla Golson went 2-3.

Up next, Northview will host Baker at 6 p.m. Monday.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 