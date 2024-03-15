Northview Blanks L.E.A.D. Academy 15-0

The Northview Chiefs blanked L.E.A.D. Academy of Pace 15-0 in four innings Thursday night in Bratt.

Gage Harrison earned the win for the Chiefs, allowing no hits and no runs in one inning while striking out two and walking two. Jadyden White went for three inning in relief, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out five and walking two.

Jase Portwood went 2-3 at bat for the Chiefs. Dane King, Colby Pugh, Brady Smith, Rylan Minor and Grayden Sheffield each added two runs for the Northview Chefs.

For more photos, click here.

The Chiefs are scheduled to be at Central Friday at 6:30 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.