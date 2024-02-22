With Four-Runs In The Sixth Inning, Tate Beats Fort Walton 6-0

February 22, 2024

With four runs in the sixth inning, the Tate Aggies beat the Fort Walton Beach Vikings 6-0 Wednesday night in Cantonment.

Zane Warrington earned the win for the Tate Aggies, giving up one hit and no runs in four innings while striking out 11. Gabe Patterson opened for Tate, giving up two hits and non runs in three innings, striking out three and walking one.

Ketch King, Bray Touchstone, Kaleb Posta, and Nate Ozuna had one hit each for Tate with Touchstone driving in two runs and Ozuna with a homer to left field to score two runs.
The Aggies will travel to Milton on Thursday, February 28.

