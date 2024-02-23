William Raymond Godwin

Mr. William Raymond Godwin, age 81, passed away, peacefully, surrounded by his family in Stockton, Alabama. He was a native of Bratt, FL; spent most his life in Little River with his beloved wife and the past 15 years in Bay Minette. He was a pipefitter in construction with 45 years of service.

Mr. Godwin enjoyed spending time with his family and going out to eat with them. He loved to travel and fish.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Clyde (Myrtle Ledkins) Godwin; his beloved wife of 60 years, June Godwin; three brothers, Jr. Godwin, Kenneth Godwin, and Douglas Godwin.

Mr. Godwin is survived by his two sons, Jason Godwin, of Bay Minette, AL; William S. (Tammy) Godwin, of Little River, AL; two sisters, Ellen Lowery, of Atmore, AL; Judy Godwin, of Stockton, AL; one grandchild Emily Godwin of Little River, AL; two great-grand-children Raiden Risher and Emma Risher.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 12:00 PM at Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC with Rev. Cornelius Phillips officiating

Burial will follow at Mamie’s Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 21, 2024, from 11:00 AM until service time at 12:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangements.