Tate Softball Beats Pine Forest 11-5 Friday Night

February 24, 2024

The Tate Lady Aggies beat the Pine Forest Eagles 11-5 Friday night at Pine Forest.

The Aggies were led by Kara Wine who drove in four runs on four hits. She doubled inthe first to score two, doubled in the second to score one and singled to addd one in the fifth.

Peyton Womack earned the Tat win, giving up two hits and three runs in four innings while striking out seven and walking three. Jordan Smith tossed three in relief, surrendering two runs and two hits will striking out six.

Amber Laird went 2-3 for Tate.

Next Wednesday, February 28, the Lady Aggies will be at Milto

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 