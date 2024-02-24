Tate Softball Beats Pine Forest 11-5 Friday Night

The Tate Lady Aggies beat the Pine Forest Eagles 11-5 Friday night at Pine Forest.

The Aggies were led by Kara Wine who drove in four runs on four hits. She doubled inthe first to score two, doubled in the second to score one and singled to addd one in the fifth.

Peyton Womack earned the Tat win, giving up two hits and three runs in four innings while striking out seven and walking three. Jordan Smith tossed three in relief, surrendering two runs and two hits will striking out six.

Amber Laird went 2-3 for Tate.

Next Wednesday, February 28, the Lady Aggies will be at Milto