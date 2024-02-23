Tate Lady Aggies Down Navarre 2-1 On 2 RBI Kara Wine Homer

The Tate Aggiest defeated Navarre 2-1 in a Thursday night district game.

The Aggies were first on the board at Charlene Varnell Field in Cantonment with a center field home run from Kara Wine, scoring two runs.

Jordan Smith earned the win for Tate, allowing one hit and one run while striking out two and walking one over five innings. Kate Balagbagen threw a couple of innings in relief for the Lady Aggies, allowing no hits and no runs.

Olivea Latner went 2-3 forTate, while Tristen Showalter, Amburleight Laird, and Blakely Campbell had one hit each.

The Lady Aggies will be at Pine Forest on Friday.

Also Thursday night, Tate JV defeated Navarree 15-0.

Photo by Dellaina O’Donovan for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.