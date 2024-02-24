Tate Aggies Grad Christina Mason Named FCSAA DI Softball Player of the Week

February 24, 2024

The Florida College System Activities Association (FCSAA) has named 2022 Tate graduate Christina Mason of Cantonment as their DI Softball Player of the Week.

Mason is a Northwest Florida State College sophomore third baseman from Cantonment. This week she batted .842 (16-for-19) with 12 runs scored, five doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs in six games. She also had six straight multi-hit games, helping the Raiders to a 6-0 week, outscoring opponents 77-5. Mason homered in three straight games vs. Iowa Western (2-for-2, HR, 5 RBI), Lamar State-Port Arthur (3-for-4, 2 HR, 5 RBIs) and Northwest-Shoals (3-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs). She finished the week going 3-for-4 and three RBIs vs. Jones.

