Northview Chiefs Beat Pensacola Catholic 12-2 (With Gallery)

February 23, 2024

With eight runs in the third inning, the Northview Chiefs easily defeated the Pensacola Catholic Crusaders 12-2 Tuesday night in Bratt.

Jamison Gilman earned the win for the Lady Chiefs, giving up one hit and two runs in five innings.

Kylie Langham had an over the fence homer for the Chiefs, and Mikayla McAnnally had an in-park home run.

Chloe Ragsdale, Jamison Gilman, Mary Clayton Dawson, and Daviona Randolph each had added a hit for Northview.

The Chiefs had no errors in the field.

Northview will host J.U. Blacksher of Uriah, Alabama, next Tuesday.

