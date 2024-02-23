Northview Chiefs Beat Pensacola Catholic 12-2 (With Gallery)

With eight runs in the third inning, the Northview Chiefs easily defeated the Pensacola Catholic Crusaders 12-2 Tuesday night in Bratt.

For more photos, click here.

Jamison Gilman earned the win for the Lady Chiefs, giving up one hit and two runs in five innings.

Kylie Langham had an over the fence homer for the Chiefs, and Mikayla McAnnally had an in-park home run.

Chloe Ragsdale, Jamison Gilman, Mary Clayton Dawson, and Daviona Randolph each had added a hit for Northview.

The Chiefs had no errors in the field.

For more photos, click here.

Northview will host J.U. Blacksher of Uriah, Alabama, next Tuesday.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.