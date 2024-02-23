Grandson Charged With Escambia County Double Homicide

February 23, 2024

An Escambia County man has been charged with the double homicide of his grandparents.

Jordan Dominique King, 24, was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond Thursday night.

He was taken into custody Thursday afternoon shortly after his grandparents were found beaten to death. Deputies responded to Greenbrier Boulevard near Sugar Creek Drive, just east of the intersection of Guidy Lane and East 10 Mile Road, about 12:40 p.m. and located a male and female deceased in separate rooms inside the residence. Reports indicate they died from blunt force trauma.

King was immediately developed as a person of interest and taken into custody a short time later.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 