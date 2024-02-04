Good Chance Of Rain Continues Through Midday, A Few Lingering Showers Sunday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. High near 63. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.