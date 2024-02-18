Firefighters Respond To Electrical Burning Smell At Cantonment Waffle House

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a reported electrical burning smell at the Waffle House on Highway 29 in Cantonment Saturday morning.

Firefighters from the Cantonment and Ensley stations of ECFR arrived to find an electrical problem with a light ballast. There was no damage and no injuries reported. The restaurant returned to business as usual.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.