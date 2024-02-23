Escambia Commission Approves Exclusive Two Week OLF-8 Contract Negotiations With Beulah Town Center

The Escambia County Commission voted unanimously Thursday to enter into two weeks of contract term negotiations with developer Beulah Town Center, LLC for 290 acres of OLF-8 on Nine Mile Road in Beulah.

During the meeting, Beulah Town Center’s Fred Hemmer introduced Rob Ahrens, a principal with Metro Development of Tampa.

“We know the quality of work that they do,” Hammer said of Metro, described as one of the largest master plan developers in the United States.

“We don’t do strip centers. That’s not how we are going to make a community successful,” Ahren said.

Ahearns said his firm focuses on communities following master plans along with providing amenities for residents.

The motion by District 1 Commissioner Bergosh was to give Beulah Town Center exclusively two weeks to bring back their best and highest final offer. To date, they’ve offered $20 million dollars for 290 of the 500-plus acres of land.

Another company, Precision Capital, has offered $21 million for 290 acres.

The county administrator and attorney can still receive any other offers during the two week period.

The commission is reserving ownership of 250 acres for economic development.