Esambia School Board Approves $172,250 Contract With Superintendent Keith Leonard

Tuesday night, the Escambia County School board unanimously approved a contract with Superintendent Keith Leonard.

He will be paid a base annual salary of $172,250 plus benefits. The contract will be in place through June 30, 2027, unless the board extends the contract for an additional 18 months on or before December 30, 2025. If the board takes no action by December 30, 2025, the contract will automatically extend for additional 18 months. He can be terminated at any time without cause before June 30, 2027, by a majority vote of the school board.

The board voted unanimously in January to begin contract negotiations with Leonard to become their permanent superintendent.

Leonard took over June 1, 2022 after the board voted 3-2 in May 2022 to terminate former Superintendent Tim Smith. Leonard, previously the assistant superintendent of human resources, was the runner-up in the selection process with Smith was hired in 2020. As interim, he was paid the equivalent of $160,000 annually plus $500 per month for automobile expenses and $200 a month for business expenses. That contract was set to end June 30, 2024.

In January, Leonard was rated as “highly effective” by the school board before being named permanent.