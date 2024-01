Winning Fantasy 5 Ticket Worth Over $120,000 Sold In Molino

Someone is over $120,000 richer today after purchasing a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket in Molino.

The ticket sold at the Molino First Stop on Highway 95A at Molino Road was the only winning ticket in the Thursday evening drawing and is worth $122,318.87

The Thusday evening winning numbers were 1-17-23-26-36