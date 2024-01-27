Traffic: Here’s Where To Expect Construction Delays Next Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 Pawdi-Gras Parade Downtown Pensacola – Motorists will encounter a road closure on east and westbound Garden Street and southbound Palafox Street Sunday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the 3rd Annual Pawdi-Gras Parade.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the spring as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Lillian Highway (State Road (S.R.) 298) Resurfacing from north of U.S. 98 to East of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Drivers will encounter daytime lane closures and intermittent nighttime lane closures, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2 as crews perform concrete and striping work.

County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed until fall 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Resurfacing from Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) to west of Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297) – Drivers may encounter daytime lane closures, between Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road, Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 3 and Sunday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., as crews pave the roadway.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29/S.R. 95) from Cervantes Street (S.R. 10A) to Brent Lane (S.R. 296) – Massachusetts Avenue westbound, between Pace Boulevard and Palafox Street, will be closed permanently beginning Sunday, Jan. 28 as crews begin reconstruction of the area to accommodate a new traffic pattern. Signage will be in place to direct drivers traveling northbound on U.S. 29 destined for Massachusetts Avenue or Pace Boulevard. This closure is part of the new traffic configuration planned for the Massachusetts Avenue/North Palafox Street/North Pace Boulevard intersection.

U.S. 90 (West Cervantes Street) Routine Underground Utility Maintenance from North Devilliers Street to North Barcelona Street – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Jan. 29 through Saturday, Feb. 10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for routine underground utility maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

S.R. 87 City of Milton Mardi Gras Parade – Motorists will encounter a road closure between Raymond Hobbs Street and Elva Street Sunday, Jan. 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the City of Milton Mardi Gras Parade.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, Jan. 28, through Friday, Feb. 2, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations. Drivers exiting S.R. 281 South will encounter a new traffic configuration as the northbound exit lanes and eastbound exit lanes will be closed at night to perform necessary utility improvements between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 28. This nighttime lane closure will remain in effect for approximately five days. This lane closure will allow crews to install new drainage structures and perform utility improvements. S.R. 281 South will be open during daytime hours. Motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians will exit S.R. 281 South via Tiger Park Lane during these nighttime operations. Businesses may experience noise, vibrations, and dust during daytime hours as part of this drainage improvement effort.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River - The outside (right) lane of U.S. 90 eastbound on the Simpson River Bridge will be closed Monday, Jan. 29 through Thursday, Feb. 1 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform construction activities for the new bridge. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone.

S.R. 87 Resurfacing from Hickory Hammock Road (C.R. 184) to Technology Avenue – Drivers may experience intermittent S.R. 87 single-lane closures, between Hickory Hammock Road and Technology Avenue, Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for turn lane construction and paving operations.

I-10 Westbound at Blackwater River Resurfacing – Drivers will encounter intermittent single-lane closures on I-10 westbound, from the Ward Basin Road on-ramp (exit 28) to the Blackwater River Bridge eastern approach, Sunday, Jan. 28 to Thursday, Feb. 1 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for milling and paving operations. Additionally, the I-10 westbound travel lanes have been shifted slightly toward the inside of the roadway. This configuration is expected to remain in place through February 2024 while crews work in the construction zone behind the barrier wall.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.