Register By Wednesday For Lil’ Aggies Basketball Cheer Clinic

January 8, 2024

The Tate High School Cheerleaders will host their Lil Aggies Basketball Cheer Clinic on Friday, January 12.

All Lil Aggies will participate in a clinic on Friday afternoon and cheer the first half of the basketball game with the Tate Cheerleaders that evening. Athletes will receive an official Tate face tattoo, pizza before the game, and free admission into the basketball game.

The clinic is for kindergarten to eighth grade. Cost is $55 per athlete. Drop-of time is 4:30 p.m. on January 12 with the game at 7 p.m.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, January 10.

For more info and a registration form, click here (pdf).

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP, Sports, TOP sports 

 