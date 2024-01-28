P.C. Wu Receives God In Government Award

Leaders from across the area gathered Saturday morning at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola for the 47th Annual Governmental Prayer Breakfast.

P.C. Wu was named the 2024 recipient of the God in Government Award.

The purpose of the prayer breakfast, which transcends denominational and political affiliation, is to encourage moral and spiritual values in government. The breakfast was started by a group of ministers from the Greater Cantonment-Ensley Ministerial Alliance and is today led by a diverse committee that believes in preserving the original mission of encouraging moral and spiritual values in government.

The 2023 recipient Chip Simmons presents the 2024 God in Government Award recipient P.C. Wu. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.