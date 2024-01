Northview Boys Top Baker 45-38

The Northview Chiefs varsity boys defeated the Baker Gators 45-38 Friday night in Bratt.

Northview had 40 total rebounds.

Senior Jikeir Hudson led the Chiefs on their home court with 11 ponts. Luke Diamond had 10; Austin Dunsford 9 points; and Jacob Spence added 8 points; Jarrett Bodiford had 5 points for Northview while Jaques Moorer contributed 2.

Tuesday, Northview will travel south to take on Pensacola Christian Academy.