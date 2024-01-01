New Year Kicks Off With $810 Million Powerball Prize

January 1, 2024

The Powerball jackpot has rolled into the New Year. With no winner Saturday night, the jackpot has grown to an estimated $810 million for the next Powerball drawing on New Year’s Day. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $408.9 million.

The estimated jackpot for the Jan. 1 drawing ranks as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and tenth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn for Saturday’s $760 million jackpot were: 10, 11, 26, 27, 34 and red Powerball 7. The power play was 4.

Powerball tickets are sold for $2 each.

Written by William Reynolds 

 