Judge Denies Motion To Dismiss Escambia ‘Book Ban’ Lawsuit

A federal judge on Wednesday denied a motion to dismiss a federal lawsuit that alleges the Escambia County School District violated free speech by removing and restricting library books.

U.S. District Judge Kent Wetherell issued the ruling in the federal lawsuit against the Escambia County School board.

“Today, we urged the court to vindicate the Constitutional rights of students, parents, authors and publishers. We are heartened that Judge Wetherell agreed and that our case can proceed. These books need to be returned to the shelves where they belong, and every day that students are refused access is a day they’re not getting the high-quality education they deserve. This case cuts to the heart of who we are as a country, and for the sake of our children and the future of our democracy, it’s critical that we adhere to the language of the First Amendment and the precedents of our federal courts,” said Katie Blankenship, director of PEN America’s Florida office..

Penguin Random House, the world’s largest trade book publisher, PEN America, a “free expression organization”, and several individuals allege Escambia County schools have violated the First Amendment by setting out to remove or restrict access to books discussing race, racism, and LGBTQ identities, against the recommendations of the district review committee charged with evaluating book challenges.

The Escambia County District filed a motion in Pensacola federal court to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming recently enacted state law, HB 1069, shields the district and that the district is empowered to decide which book to allow or remove.

The board also contended the restriction or removal of books from school libraries “does not create a constitutional injury”.

Judge Wetherell urged the parties to settle the case in mediation rather than moving forward in court.

Pictured: The Northview High School media center on August 10, 2023, the first day of school. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.