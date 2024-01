Jay Woman Claims Fantasy 5 Ticket Worth Over $120,000 Sold In Molino

A Jay woman has claimed a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket purchased in Molino.

The Florida Lottery said Tara Dawn Kerr took the cash option in claiming a ticket worth $122,318.87. The ticket was sold at the Molino First Stop on Highway 95A at Molino Road and was the only winning ticket in the Thursday evening, January 25 drawing.

The January 25 winning numbers were 1-17-23-26-36.