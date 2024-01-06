Ice Flyers Struggle With Scoring Chances, Fall 2 – 1 Against Peoria

By Bill Vilona, Ice Flyers. correspondent

The Ice Flyers didn’t lack for opportunities in Thursday’s game against Peoria.

But they left with another frustrated feeling.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

The Ice Flyers failed on six power play chances, including a 5-on-3 situation in the second period, then couldn’t answer in the final 10 minutes after a go-ahead goal led to the Peoria Rivermen skating off with a 2-1 victory at the Pensacola Bay Center.

It became the Ice Flyers fourth consecutive loss.

“When we’ve gotten down in these third periods, we have fallen completely flat,” said Ice Flyers coach Gary Graham. “When that happens, you need guys to elevate and become even more desperate, more hungry. We have a lack of desperation in our team right now and that is a concern.”

A crowd of 3,609 in the Ice Flyers fourth home game in 12 days watched the Ice Flyers get stymied without a goal in the first two periods. That changed when Mitch Atkins scored 18 seconds into the third period when getting a loose puck, making a quick move and firing into a wide-open net.

That lift brought energy back into the Bay Center on Hometown Heroes Night sponsored by Kia Autosport-Pensacola. The theme night honored area first responders, health care workers and teachers, all of whom in attendance received a loud ovation when asked to stand and be recognized.

People working in either of those three fields were able to purchase discounted tickets at the Bay Center box office.

The game itself contained a unique element after the Rivermen and Ice Flyers agreed upon a six-player trade on New Year’s Day with the Ice Flyers getting veteran forward Joseph Widmar and rookie Adam Keyes, along with defenseman Dale Deon. Widmar had six goals and league-high 24 assists for the Rivermen, pushing him to second in league scoring prior to the game.

Deon, in his third season with Peoria, will join the Ice Flyers this weekend.

In exchange, Ice Flyers winger Dante Zapata and defensemen Meirs Moore and Jayson Dobay switched benches and dressing rooms at the Bay Center to join Peoria.

The Ice Flyers started slow. They were outshot 11-1 in the first 10 minutes.

“It didn’t seem like anybody was really going early on,” Graham said. “Actually I thought Widmar had really good pace. You could tell he wanted to play against his former team.”

In addition to Widmar, Ice Flyers goaltender Stephen Mundinger continued making terrific saves throughout the game and kept it a one-score opportunity through two periods.

“I thought Dinger was the first star of the game,” Graham said. “That’s great when you can get great goaltending like that. It could have easily been a 3-1 or 4-1 game without Dinger playing so well.

“Just offensively, anemic. And a lot of stemmed from our inability to win faceoffs early on. When you are having to bring pucks out every shift under heavy forecheck, it allows the other team to get their game going. (Rivermen) are very consistent in getting pucks in deep. Their top players were consistent doing it.”

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.



The Ice Flyers (13-12) had four power play chances in the second period. They gained a 5 on 3 advantage for 1 minute, 24 seconds on consecutive Rivermen penalties less than four minutes into the period.

But the Ice Flyers couldn’t get the right shot.

“The story of the game was our anemic power play,” Graham said. “The power play is just an absolute abomination right now. Key guys are not executing, not winning battles and just unwilling to shoot the puck.

“It has hurt the team when you are struggling, you are just way overthinking things, instead of just keeping it simple and putting things to the net right now. Unfortunately, as a coach, there are only so many things you can help a player out with.”

After Atkins tied the game in the third period, Peoria’s Alec Baer scored on a rebound with 8:18 remaining that Mundinger had no chance to stop. From that point, the Ice Flyers had few chances, even when Mundinger was pulled for an extra attacker with 1:33 left to play.

“It’s been the same all year… It seems like it takes us for awhile to get going,” Graham said. “And once we get going it’s like, ah-ha, everybody just wakes up on the bench and wait, we just scored a goal? And we start playing better hockey.”

The Ice Flyers will now seek to alter their slide on the road Friday against the Macon Mayhem, then will travel to face first-place Birmingham on Saturday in the fourth matchup between these teams in two weeks.

“It’s just urgency and desperation,” said Graham on what his team needs to change. “We need to see a huge heartbeat from the team.”

WHAT’S NEXT?

WHO: Ice Flyers vs. Macon Mayhem

WHEN: Friday, 6:00 p.m. (CST).

WHERE: Macon Centreplex, Macon, Ga.