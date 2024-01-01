Happy New Year! A Sunny Start For 2024

January 1, 2024

Happy New Year!

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Showers, mainly after noon. High near 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 28.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 