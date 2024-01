ECUA Trash Collection On A Normal Schedule For The Rest Of The Week

ECUA will collect all residential customers on their normal day for the remainder of the New Year’s holiday period.

The New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 collection was made on Sat. Dec. 30.

All other ECUA offices and the drive-thru window will be open Tuesday.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.