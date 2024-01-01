After A Holiday Break, Road Construction Delays Return Tuesday

After a long holiday break, road construction lane closures return on Tuesday in Florida.

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Resurfacing from Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) to west of Pine Forest Road (State Road (S.R.) 297) - Drivers may encounter nighttime lane closures, between Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road, Wednesday, Jan. 3 and Thursday, Jan. 4 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews pave the roadway.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the end of the year as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Lillian Highway (S.R. 298) Resurfacing from north of U.S. 98 to east of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Wednesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 5 as crews perform signing and striping work.

C.R. 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed until fall 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

Scenic Highway (U.S. 90), from north of Interstate 10 (I-10) to Davis Highway - Northbound traffic, between Pelican Lane and Scenic Ridge Drive, is shifted to the inside so crews can perform construction activities. The shift will remain in place until the work on the shoulder is completed. During construction, one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction and left turns will be permitted.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River - The outside (right) lane of U.S. 90 eastbound on the Simpson River Bridge will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 3 and Thursday, Jan. 4 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform construction activities for the new bridge. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Tuesday, Jan. 2, through Friday, Jan. 5, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: S.R. 87 Resurfacing from Hickory Hammock Road (C.R. 184) to Technology Avenue – Drivers may experience intermittent S.R. 87 single-lane closures, between Hickory Hammock Road and Technology Avenue, Wednesday, Jan. 3 through Saturday, Jan. 6 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for turn lane construction and paving operations.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.