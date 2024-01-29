2024 Northview Baseballl Roster Announced
January 29, 2024
The Northview Chiefs have named their 2024 baseball team.
The roster is:
- Robbie Bodiford
- Jack Boutwell
- Jackson Bridges
- Luke Chavers
- Ayden Crabtree
- Taylor Curtis
- Kobi Fiorenti
- Tyler Gilmore
- Brayden Gindl
- Gage Harrison
- Nate Jones
- Kelan Jurey
- Dane King
- Rylan Minor
- Easten Odom
- Jase Portwood
- Colby Pugh
- Brodie Rhodes
- Wyatt Scruggs
- Grayden Sheffield
- Brady Smith
- James Smith
- Will Strawbridge
- Jayden White
