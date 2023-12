Tate Aggies Baseball Team Gifts Books, Reads To O.J. Semmes Elementary Students

The Tate High School Aggies baseball team visited O.J. Semmes Elementary School Friday, gifting books and reading to kindergarten students.

In addition to the books, the Aggies also provided cookies and juice.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.