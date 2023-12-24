Mr. And Mrs. Claus Take Last Minute Trip Through Century, Byrneville

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will msfr a last minute trip through Century and Byrneville on Saturday morning thanks to the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue.

Santa will made stops at the Byrneville Community Center and the vacant lot by Napa Auto Parts on North Century Boulevard.

Pictured: Santa and Mrs. Claus travel through Century on a fire truck in Saturday. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge