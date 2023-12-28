Kathryn A. Sims

Mrs. , age 77, passed away on December 26, 2023 in Pensacola, FL. Born on November 30, 1946, in North Carolina, and has resided most of her life in Huxford, AL.

Mrs. Sims enjoyed spending time and taking care of her children, and grandchildren. She liked watching Nascar racing and visiting her best friend, Patty Causey Wells. Her favorite place to always visit was New York, New York.

She is preceded by her parents, Garland Farnell (Daisy Kate Lanier) Nicholson, Sr; husband, Joe Larry Sims, two brothers, Garland Farnell Nicholson, Jr; and Richard Carlton Nicholson.

She is survived by her three sons, Timothy Scott Sims, of Huxford, AL; Brian Craig Sims, of Huxford, AL; John (Shaile) Mulder, of Tampa, FL; three daughters, Karen Deanna Metts (Trent Milstedd) of Robinsonville, AL; Pamela Renee (Ronnie) Knowles, of Flomaton, AL; Lori Ann Henry, of Washington, one brother, Kirk Lanier (Jim) Nicholson, of New York, NY; eight grandchildren, Jaden, Taylor, Alex, Paige, Hayden, Hunter, Preston, Drake, seven great-grandchildren, Mckinley, Paislee, Charlie, Leighton, Saylor, Zander, Wren, other relatives and friends

Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. with Pastor: Steve Massingill officiating.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 30, 2023 from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.