Ice Flyers Seek To Reverse Road Fortune As Schedule Hits Holiday Peak

by Bill Vilona, Ice Flyers Correspondent

The schedule allowed the Ice Flyers to have an extended break before the holiday portion of their season.

Now, the quest is to make the most from it.

After losing consecutive games for the first time last weekend at Quad City, the Ice Flyers had a full week to recharge and get a pair of practices before Saturday’s game in Huntsville, Ala. against the Huntsville Havoc. A shorter break then ensues before the Ice Flyers play five games in eight days, including three at the Pensacola Bay Center as part of a Christmas-New Year’s flurry of contests.

“It’s not sitting well with our group right now and we have to figure some stuff out,” said Ice Flyers coach Gary Graham, prior to his team leaving Friday for a practice in Birmingham, before the game at Huntsville. “Our road game has just not been good this year. You can’t hide from it.

“We had some hard conversations after (last) Friday night’s game. You have to have an attitude when you go on the road and we have to find it somehow.”

The Ice Flyers are 3-7 on the road and have been outscored 41-21 in those games. But their unbeaten home record (8-0) has buoyed them into a second-place tie with the Birmingham Bulls (22 points) as the Ice Flyers near the one-third point of their 56-game schedule in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Following the losses on back-to-back nights against Quad City in Moline, Illinois, several Ice Flyers players traveled to visit with their families who they won’t see at Christmas. Graham traveled back to Fort Wayne, Indiana to be with his wife and family for a few days.

He took a side trip to Chicago last Sunday, then began refocusing on the schedule ahead Monday and throughout this week.

“I talked to (Ice Flyers owner) Greg (Harris) about a month ago about this and seeing the schedule, and the fact we didn’t have a Thanksgiving break and we don’t have a Christmas or New Year’s break, we decided to do it,” Graham said. “Typically, in the past, the teams I have coached, I try to look at the calendar for the whole year and see if there’s a little bit of time where you can give a break.

“It was a rare thing in our schedule where we only had the one Saturday game and it made sense for us to try and a have a break. It’s cool if guys can see families, but it’s really more about a recharge, a little extra rest for the body.

“It stinks that we didn’t play well (last week). You never want to go into a break not playing good hockey. It probably weighs more on the head coach than it does the players.”

The Ice Flyers will follow Saturday’s game at Huntsville with another road game, this one Dec. 22 in Macon, Ga. against the Macon Mayhem. They will faceoff against Macon the following night in Pensacola in the first home game in three weeks.

The Ice Flyers then will play home games Dec. 26 and Dec. 30 against the Birmingham Bulls and play in Birmingham on Dec. 29. It will be a quick turnaround each time between games.

“We are going to start getting into the thick part of the season when games are going to start coming at you in a hurry,” Graham said. “With our group, it has taken a little longer to figure out the road thing and I am starting to get a little impatient. Because my job is to find solutions.

“For us on the road, we have to be more patient. We have to understand that it’s okay for us to win a low scoring ugly game on the road. We don’t have to entertain our fans. It can be an ugly win, we just need the points. Just getting the message across to the group is very important.”

Another evaluation will occur Saturday in Huntsville as Graham looks at his roster and players he can count upon for the rest of the season.

The Havoc (8-8, 2 OT losses) have 18 points and reside in sixth place right now. This is a team Graham knows will present the same kind of challenges as the first two meetings.

“They have good goaltending and they play the game the right way… they don’t beat themselves,” he said. “They work hard away from the puck. The two times we played them, they were very stingy defensively both nights. They are a hard-working team.

“Overall team defense and special teams are always huge on the road and we haven’t been good at either one of those lately. We have to change that right away.”

WANT TO FOLLOW?

WHO: Ice Flyers vs. Huntsville Havoc

WHERE: Propst Arena, Huntsville, Ala.

WHEN: Saturday, 7 p.m.

NEXT HOME GAME: Dec. 23 vs. Macon Mayhem at 7:05 p.m.