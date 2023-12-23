Here’s How ECUA Trash Collection Will Work For Christmas And New Year’s Holiday Weeks

ECUA will collect all residential customers on their normal day during the Christmas And New Year’s Holiday period, except:

New Year’s Day – Monday, Jan. 1, 2024: Collection will be made on Sat. Dec. 30.

ECUA offices will be closed on December 22 and 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday, and on January 1, 2024, in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

The Customer Service office and walk-in payment area ONLY will also be closed on December 29. All other ECUA offices and the drive-thru window will be open December 29.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.