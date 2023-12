Get All Of Your Gifts Wrapped By The Tate Band

The Tate Showband of the South will be wrapping gifts for donations through Christmas Eve. Look for the tent at JCPenney on North Davis Highway.

The band will be wrapping gifts December 16-21 from noon until 8 p.m. each day, and December 22-24 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.