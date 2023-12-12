Florida School Grades Released; How Did Your Child’s School Score?

The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) on Monday released school grades for the 2022-23 school year. For the fourth consecutive year, Escambia County earned an overall grade of “B”.

Four elementary schools earned an “F” — Montclair Elementary, Warrington Elementary, Lincoln Park Elementary, and the Global Learning Academy.

“These latest school grades come as no surprise, as we have been aware for quite some time about the changes the state was making to the grading formula this year,” said ECPS Superintendent Keith Leonard. “Because the number of components for each school’s grade calculation was decreased by four, changes, both positive and negative, were to be expected.

“Hopefully, next year, the state will go back to something similar to the original formula, so we can get a more accurate snapshot of the progress being made by our schools,” continued Leonard. “Make no mistake, we still have challenges, but we are more determined than ever to address those long-standing issues and work hard to prepare our students for their best possible futures.”

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Hellen Caro Elementary – A

N. B. Cook Elementary – A

Cordova Park Elementary – A

Pine Meadow Elementary – A

Pleasant Grove Elementary – A

A. K. Suter Elementary – A

Molino Park Elementary – A

Kingsfield Elementary – A

Pensacola Beach Elementary , Inc – A

Jim Allen Elementary – B

Bratt Elementary – B

Scenic Heights Elementary – B

Beulah Elementary – B

R. C. Lipscomb Elementary – B

Blue Angels Elementary – B

Byrneville Elementary , Inc. – B

Bellview Elementary – C

Ferry Pass Elementary – C

Myrtle Grove Elementary – C

Navy Point Elementary – C

Oakcrest Elementary – C

Sherwood Elementary – C

C. A. Weis Elementary – C

West Pensacola Elementary – C

Reinhardt Holm Elementary – C

Longleaf Elementary – C

L. D. Mcarthur Elementary – C

Brentwood Elementary – D

Ensley Elementary – D

O. J. Semmes Elementary – D

Montclair Elementary – F

Warrington Elementary – F

Lincoln Park Elementary – F

Global Learning Academy – F

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Brown Barge Middle – A

Ransom Middle – B

Ernest Ward Middle – B

Ferry Pass Middle – C

J. H. Workman Middle – C

Jim C. Bailey Middle – C

Beulah Middle – C

Beulah Academy of Science – C

Bellview Middle – D

Warrington Middle – D

HIGH SCHOOLS

West Florida High – A

J. M. Tate High – B

Escambia High – C

Pensacola High – C

Pine Forest High – C

Washington high – C

Northview High – C