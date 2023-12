All Star High School Football Game Is Friday Night

It’s East vs. West as local high school seniors battle to see who’s the best in the Pensacola Sports’ High School All-Star Series Football Game! This event showcases top players from Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Escambia County High Schools. Student athletes are nominated by their coaches and every player gets a chance to shine in their final high school game. Join us for an unforgettable night of football talent and community spirit.

What : Pensacola Sports High School All-Star Series Football

: Pensacola Sports High School All-Star Series Football When : Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Where : Booker T. Washington High School

: Booker T. Washington High School Tickets: $10 general admission and $5 for students - Tickets available here

2023 All-Star Football – West Team

PHS DeQuan Gaddy OLB/CB

Northview Wyatt Scruggs DB/WR

Northview Joe Wright V MLB/RB

Northview Devin Kelly CB/WR/RB

Escambia Santwon Burnside Slot/RB

Escambia Tadarius Wright DB/WR

Escambia Trevion Killette DB/WR

Escambia Lillas Legree DL/OL

Escambia Anthony Hall QB

Pine Forest Corey Odoms OL

Escambia Cam Mayo WR/DB

Escambia Lejon Williams LB

Escambia Jaylon Harris LB

Escambia Messiah Everheart DE/DT

Escambia Ryan McVay DE/DT

Escambia Josh Jackson WR/DB

Escambia Jashawn Williams OL

Washington Kendrick Burrell TE/WR

Washington Connor Johnson OL

Washington Aveon Riley DL

Washington James Brown RB/SLOT

Catholic Ryland Bragg OL

Catholic Desjon Robertson DT

Catholic Turner McLaughlin LB

Catholic Cortney Clark DE/TE,H

Catholic Jacob Lacour OL

West Florida John Nicholas QB

West Florida Tre Knott Corner/S

West Florida Logan Weeks Center/G.T

West Florida Cole Willis K/P

West Florida Marquez Jones RB/KO

Tate Edward Obrien TE

Tate Jackson Clarke K/P

Tate Andre Colston RB

Tate Clayton Philly OLB

Tate Labron Baldwin OG

Tate Trey Edwards OT

Tate Jaxson Moore C

Tate Jayvon Lenius CB

Tate Nathan Shimek SS

Northview Jacob Spence TE/OL

Northview DJ Lions DL

Washington Luke Sate

2023 All-Star Football – East Roster