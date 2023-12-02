Northview Improves With Win Over L.E.A.D. Academy

The Northview varsity boys improved to 2-5 on the season with a 49-38 win over L.E.A.D. Academy of Pace Monday night in Bratt.

Senior Jacob Spence had a double double for the Chiefs, with 16 points and 2 rebounds. Luke Diamond added 17 points. The chiefs also had 10 points from Jikeir Hudson, four from Austin Mincshew and two from Jarrett Bodiford.

The Northview Chiefs will travel to take on the Baker Gators Tuesday night to close out action before the Christmas break.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.