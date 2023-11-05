Northview Travels To Jay Friday Night In Round One Of Playoffs
November 5, 2023
The Jay Royals will host the Northview Chiefs Friday night in round one of the state 1R-Region 1 playoffs.
The Royals (7-3, 4-1) are the No. 4. seed in the 1R-Region 1 playoffs; the Chiefs (3-6, 1-5) are No. 5. The winner will travel to face No. 1 seed Bozeman in Panama City on November 17.
Kickoff for Friday’s game in Jay is 7 p.m. Tickets will be available on GoFan.
During the regular season, the Northview Chiefs beat the Jay Royals 41-19 in October.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments