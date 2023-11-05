Northview Travels To Jay Friday Night In Round One Of Playoffs

The Jay Royals will host the Northview Chiefs Friday night in round one of the state 1R-Region 1 playoffs.

The Royals (7-3, 4-1) are the No. 4. seed in the 1R-Region 1 playoffs; the Chiefs (3-6, 1-5) are No. 5. The winner will travel to face No. 1 seed Bozeman in Panama City on November 17.

Kickoff for Friday’s game in Jay is 7 p.m. Tickets will be available on GoFan.

During the regular season, the Northview Chiefs beat the Jay Royals 41-19 in October.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.