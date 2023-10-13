Northview Homecoming Parade To Roll Through Bratt Early This Afternoon

The Northview High School Homecoming Parade will roll through Bratt early Friday afternoon, starting and ending at Northview.

The parade will line up at noon and roll at 12:30 p.m. from Northview High School. It will travel east on Highway 4 before turning on Bratt Road by the Travis Nelson Park, around the park to Ashcraft Road to Highway 99, travel north past Bratt Elementary School, turn back onto Highway 4 and end at Northview. (Note that Ashcraft Road has a very narrow shoulder with no place to park.)

Only parade participants will be allowed to enter Northview’s campus.

The homecoming queen will be named during a ceremony that begins at 6 p.m. Friday in Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium on the Northview campus. The Chiefs will host the Jay Royals at 7 p.m.

Pictured: The 2022 Northview High School homecoming parade. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.