Chilly fall week ahead \ Lows Falling Into the 40s
October 16, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
