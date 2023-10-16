Chilly fall week ahead \ Lows Falling Into the 40s

October 16, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

