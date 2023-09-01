Wahoos Quieted By Aguiar, Lookouts In 7-1 Loss

If not for three misplaced fastballs, Luis Palacios had a pitching line as good as any of his starts this season.

Unfortunately for him, that trio decided the game.

A rough first inning that included two home runs was later followed by a two-run bomb in the seventh in the Chattanooga Lookouts’ eventual 7-1 victory at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

In between those two innings, Palacios faced the minimum 15 batters. He allowed just one hit – a second inning single by Ivan Johnson, who was thrown out trying to stretch the play into a double. It was part of five consecutive innings when Palacios retired Chattanooga in order.

At that point, the Blue Wahoos trailed just 3-1. Will Banfield hit a fourth inning homer in his 2-for-4 night at the plate.

The Blue Wahoos managed just four hits off Lookouts starter Julian Aguiar, who worked into the eighth inning, striking out 12 of the 23 batters he faced. He did not allow a walk, improving to 4-3 with 3.47 earned run average.

The Lookouts tacked on a pair of unearned runs against Blue Wahoos reliever Chandler Jozwiak in the eighth, after a leadoff walk and a pair of infield errors.

With their win, the Lookouts (67-55 overall) took a 2-1 lead in the series that now shifts to the weekend.

by Bill Vilona, photo Nino Mendez / Pensacola Blue Wahoos