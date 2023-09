Sewing Club Presents Bibs To Escambia Westgate For Pre-K Students

The Caring Hearts Sewing Club presented 16 bibs to Jennifer Kozell’s Pre-K class at Escambia Westgate on Wednesday.

The Caring Hearts Sewing Club falls under the Council on Aging umbrella. Group members sew and crochet items for people and organizations in the community using donated supplies.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.