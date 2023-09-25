Mark Randall Boyington

Mr. Mark Randall Boyington, age 48, passed away, Saturday, September 23, 2023, in Mobile, AL; surrounded by his loving family. He was a member of Flomaton Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was employed with Wind Creek Casino for 13 years, and the past 4 years with the Poarch Creek Indian Gaming Commission.

Mr. Boyington’s life was filled with family, faith and love, he especially enjoyed spending time with his children and family. He was a very avid Alabama Football Fan “Roll Tide”. He liked going fishing, shopping, going to yard sales and the Thrift Stores. He was a mama’s boy and her nickname for him was “Rudy”.

He is preceded in death by his father, O’Neal Boyington, one brother, Danny Boyington, one sister, Racheal Reeves, grandfather, Roil Hadley, grandmother, Dottie Burdick, grandmother, Pearl (Hayward) Boyington, and grandparent’s in-law, Charles (Claudeen) Kimmons.

He is survived by his mother, Imogene Boyington, of Atmore, AL; his loving wife of 6 years, Britney Boyington, of Atmore, AL; one son, Dustin Boyington, of Atmore, AL; three daughters, Alyssa Gordon, of Atmore, AL; Stormi Boyington, of Bay Minette, AL; Kathleen Boyington, of Atmore, AL; two brothers, Rodney (Becky) of Lottie, AL; Jimmie (Michelle) Boyington, of Atmore, AL; three sisters, Ester (Doug) Smith, of Atmore, AL; Linda (Dewayne) Salter, of Atmore, AL; Lisa Garrick, of Atmore, AL; other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Flomaton Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Al Bethea and Rev. Kathy Chavers officiating.

Burial will follow at Lottie New Home Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 25, 2023, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Jimmie Boyington, Dustin Boyington, Joe Smith, Ashley Salter, Chris Burch, and Chris Marion.

Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Burch, Daniel Zylstra, Skyler McDaniel, Tyler McDaniel, JD Boyington, and Joshua Ramer.