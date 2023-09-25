Mark Randall Boyington

September 25, 2023

Mr. Mark Randall Boyington, age 48, passed away, Saturday, September 23, 2023, in Mobile, AL; surrounded by his loving family. He was a member of Flomaton Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was employed with Wind Creek Casino for 13 years, and the past 4 years with the Poarch Creek Indian Gaming Commission.

Mr. Boyington’s life was filled with family, faith and love, he especially enjoyed spending time with his children and family. He was a very avid Alabama Football Fan “Roll Tide”. He liked going fishing, shopping, going to yard sales and the Thrift Stores. He was a mama’s boy and her nickname for him was “Rudy”.

He is preceded in death by his father, O’Neal Boyington, one brother, Danny Boyington, one sister, Racheal Reeves, grandfather, Roil Hadley, grandmother, Dottie Burdick, grandmother, Pearl (Hayward) Boyington, and grandparent’s in-law, Charles (Claudeen) Kimmons.

He is survived by his mother, Imogene Boyington, of Atmore, AL; his loving wife of 6 years, Britney Boyington, of Atmore, AL; one son, Dustin Boyington, of Atmore, AL; three daughters, Alyssa Gordon, of Atmore, AL; Stormi Boyington, of Bay Minette, AL; Kathleen Boyington, of Atmore, AL; two brothers, Rodney (Becky) of Lottie, AL; Jimmie (Michelle) Boyington, of Atmore, AL; three sisters, Ester (Doug) Smith, of Atmore, AL; Linda (Dewayne) Salter, of Atmore, AL; Lisa Garrick, of Atmore, AL; other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Flomaton Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Al Bethea and Rev. Kathy Chavers officiating.

Burial will follow at Lottie New Home Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 25, 2023, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Jimmie Boyington, Dustin Boyington, Joe Smith, Ashley Salter, Chris Burch, and Chris Marion.

Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Burch, Daniel Zylstra, Skyler McDaniel, Tyler McDaniel, JD Boyington, and Joshua Ramer.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 