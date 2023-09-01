Man Accused Of Burglarizing Chemstrand Road Store Twice In The Same Day

September 1, 2023

An Escambia County man is charged with burglarizing a Chemstrand Road store twice in the same day.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year old Christian Alexis Melendez was wearing “distinctive clothing” and was caught on video prying open the front door and making entry into the store in the 10000 block of Chemstrand Road during the early morning hours.  Deputies said he caused about $1,000 in damage and stole about $400 worth of tobacco products.

He returned a second time while the store was closed and forced his way through the front doors again, stealing $600 in tobacco products and $200 from the register after causing another $2,000 in damage, deputies said.

“Melendez was arrested at his home, where a search revealed the suspect’s unique clothing and the stolen tobacco products from the store,” ECSO said. “Deputies also located marijuana, Xanax pills, handguns, an AR15 short barrel rifle, and cash.”

Melendez was charged with both burglaries of the business, criminal mischief, grand theft, petit theft, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of controlled substance without prescription and a weapons offense. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $72,000.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 