Learn More About Escambia County 4-H At Open House This Evening

Want to learn more about 4-H in Escambia County?

An Escambia County 4-H Open House will be held Friday from 5:30 until 7:30 at the Langley Bell 4-H Center on Stefani Road in Cantonment.

Interested individuals can learn about Escambia County 4-H and the program opportunities offered for students ages 5-18. Club leaders will be available along with hands-on program information.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.