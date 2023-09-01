Escambia County Fire Rescue Deploys Team For Hurricane Idalia Search And Rescue

Members of the Escambia County Fire Rescue Light Technical Rescue Team deployed Wednesday to Madison, Florida, to assist with rescue efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia. ECFR’s crew will spend up to 14 days performing search and rescue operations.

The team that deployed to Madison is composed of eight personnel specially trained in technical rescue. The team receives several hours of additional training in five disciplines: Vehicle and machinery rescue, structural collapse, trench rescue, rope rescue and confined space rescue. Some of the personnel also have specialized training in flood water rescue.

“ECFR is fortunate to have these specialized rescue teams and the equipment to serve our citizens,” said Deputy Chief Paul Williams. “These specially-trained personnel serve the citizens of the county daily, and we are proud to assist other agencies and citizens of Florida in the hurricane-ravaged areas.”

The current team deployed to Madison consists of ECFR members from the McDavid, Brent and Pleasant Grove fire stations. In addition, members of Escambia County Emergency Management have deployed to Tallahassee to provide logistical support.