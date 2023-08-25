We Are Now Officially In A Moderate Drought. And That May Impact Crops Like Peanuts.

A moderate drought exists across much of the North Escambia area, according to the latest information released Thursday by the National Drought Mitigation Center.

“High temperatures and only spotty rainfall are drying soils and could begin to impact peanut and cotton yields at a time in development where water demand is highest,” according to the Florida Climate Center at Florida State University.

All of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida and all but the far eastern portion of Escambia County in Alabama are in the moderate drought category.

Pictured top: Peanuts in a dry field Thursday afternoon in North Escambia. Pictured below: The latest drought map. NorthEscambia.com photo and graphic.