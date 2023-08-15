Walnut Hill Arrest On Spice, Other Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

A Walnut Hill man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Atmore.

An Atmore Police Department officer stopped 53-year old Ricky Eugene Foster after an alleged improper lane change on South Main Street.

After Foster consented to a search of the vehicle, officers reported finding about 20 grams of green leafy substance identified as synthetic cannabis (spice), “several” amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills, and a glass pipe with residue that tested positive for methamphetamne.

Foster was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on bond from the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewon.