Walnut Hill Arrest On Spice, Other Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

August 15, 2023

A Walnut Hill man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Atmore.

An Atmore Police Department officer stopped 53-year old Ricky Eugene Foster after an alleged improper lane change on South Main Street.

After Foster consented to a search of the vehicle, officers reported finding about 20 grams of green leafy substance identified as synthetic cannabis (spice), “several” amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills, and a glass pipe with residue that tested positive for methamphetamne.

Foster was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on bond from the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewon.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 