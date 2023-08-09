Wahoos Quickly Quieted In 3-0 Loss

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos suffered just their second shutout loss of the season on Tuesday night, falling 3-0 to the Chattanooga Lookouts in the opener of a six-game road series.

The Blue Wahoos offense managed just three hits, all singles, in a game that took only two hours to complete.

Evan Fitterer (L, 6-4) took the loss, allowing three runs in 5.0 innings. Alex McGarry opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first, and blasted an opposite-field solo homer in the fourth to pace the Chattanooga offense. Michael Trautwein capped the scoring with a two-out RBI single in the fourth.

That was more than enough for Julian Aguiar (W, 2-2), who turned in a dominant start with 7.0 innings of scoreless ball for the Lookouts. The righty, making his fifth start at Double-A, struck out seven without walking a batter and did not allow any balls out of the infield in the final five innings of his appearance.

The lone offensive bright spot for Pensacola was Nasim Nuñez, who extended his hitting streak to 14 games with an infield single in the sixth inning.

Marlins reliever Tommy Nance, making a rehab appearance in his return from a right shoulder injury, worked 1.2 scoreless innings. Dylan Bice, pitching in front of friends and family from his nearby hometown of Ringgold, Georgia, fanned three over 1.1 scoreless frames.

Ryan Meisinger (S, 9) worked around a two-out walk in the ninth to lock down a six-out save and complete the three-hit shutout.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Lookouts on Wednesday.