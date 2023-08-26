Wahoos Get Fifth Straight Win

After an early departure from starter Evan Fitterer, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos bullpen came up big in a 6-4 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Friday night.

Josan Méndez (W, 6-1), Zach McCambley, Chandler Jozwiak and Dylan Bice (S, 1) held off the Shuckers to lock down Pensacola’s fifth win in a row.

The Blue Wahoos took a 1-0 lead in the second inning as Victor Mesa Jr. scored from second on a fielder’s choice and throwing error. Mesa added on in the fourth, hitting an opposite-field three-run homer against Shuckers starter Adam Seminaris (L, 2-5) to stretch the lead to 4-0. Three batters later, another homer from Norel González made it 5-0 Pensacola.

Fitterer departed after 2.0 hitless innings, and Méndez worked a quick third inning before running into trouble in the fourth. A throwing error from Cobie Fletcher-Vance opened the door for a three-run inning, highlighted by RBI singles from Freddy Zamora and Ernesto Martinez and an RBI double from Lamar Sparks.

The Shuckers got another run in the fifth with a Zamora RBI single off McCambley, but that would be the final run of the night against the Pensacola bullpen. McCambley gave way to Chandler Jozwiak for a pair of scoreless innings, and an RBI single from Fletcher-Vance gave the Blue Wahoos some added insurance for Bice to secure the save and end the game.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Saturday night.

written by Erik Bremer