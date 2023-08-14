Wahoos Fall In Finale, Suffer Sweep In Chattanooga

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped the finale of their series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Sunday afternoon, falling by a score of 6-2.

The Blue Wahoos were swept in a six-game series for the first time in team history, and have lost six in a row for the first time since dropping seven straight in July of 2021.

Evan Fitterer (L, 6-5) allowed three runs over 5.0 innings, but didn’t receive enough run support as he lost for the second time in a week against the Lookouts.

Chattanooga took a 1-0 lead in the second on a Miguel Hernandez solo homer, and stretched their lead to 3-0 on a two-out, two-run single from Rece Hinds in the fourth.

The Blue Wahoos got a run back in the fifth on an RBI groundout from Tanner Allen, playing for the first time in a Pensacola uniform in his Double-A debut. Allen later added an infield single in a 1-for-4 day.

After Allen’s groundout, Vin Timpanelli (W, 2-2) relieved starter Julain Aguiar and got Nasim Nuñez to line into a double play to end the Pensacola threat. Nuñez hit into three double plays on the day, and the Blue Wahoos hit into five as a team.

The Lookouts scored three more in the eighth on a Quincy McAfee RBI single, passed ball, and throwing error. Will Banfield got a run back in the eighth with a solo homer, but the Blue Wahoos went down quietly in the ninth.

After an off day on Monday, the Blue Wahoos return home to Pensacola for a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday.

written by Erik Bremer