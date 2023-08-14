Wahoos Fall In Finale, Suffer Sweep In Chattanooga

August 14, 2023

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped the finale of their series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Sunday afternoon, falling by a score of 6-2.

The Blue Wahoos were swept in a six-game series for the first time in team history, and have lost six in a row for the first time since dropping seven straight in July of 2021.

Evan Fitterer (L, 6-5) allowed three runs over 5.0 innings, but didn’t receive enough run support as he lost for the second time in a week against the Lookouts.

Chattanooga took a 1-0 lead in the second on a Miguel Hernandez solo homer, and stretched their lead to 3-0 on a two-out, two-run single from Rece Hinds in the fourth.

The Blue Wahoos got a run back in the fifth on an RBI groundout from Tanner Allen, playing for the first time in a Pensacola uniform in his Double-A debut. Allen later added an infield single in a 1-for-4 day.

After Allen’s groundout, Vin Timpanelli (W, 2-2) relieved starter Julain Aguiar and got Nasim Nuñez to line into a double play to end the Pensacola threat. Nuñez hit into three double plays on the day, and the Blue Wahoos hit into five as a team.

The Lookouts scored three more in the eighth on a Quincy McAfee RBI single, passed ball, and throwing error. Will Banfield got a run back in the eighth with a solo homer, but the Blue Wahoos went down quietly in the ninth.

After an off day on Monday, the Blue Wahoos return home to Pensacola for a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday.

written by Erik Bremer

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 